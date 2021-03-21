Three school kids die in bike mishap at PP Agraharam

Police said the bike-rider lost control due to speeding and hit the road-side tree. (Representational Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Three Class X students died in a road accident as their bike hit a tree near the PP Agraharam village under Makavarapalem mandal on Saturday night.

The deceased were aged around 15 and were natives of Makavarapalem and studying at the Makavarapalem High School. They had planned an event at the house of one of them on Sunday.

Police said the bike-rider lost control due to speeding and hit the road-side tree. One of the boys died on the spot while his friends were admitted for treatment at a hospital where they succumbed. The bodies were shifted to a Narsipatnam hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The deaths led to an eerie silence in the village. Hundreds of people crowded around the hospital on Sunday morning.