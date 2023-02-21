Stray dogs maul four-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad

A pack of stray dogs outside the service centre, pounced on him and dragged him to the road. They later pinned him to the ground and continued mauling him. — Screenshot of CCTV footage

Hyderabad: In a horrifying incident, a pack of stray dogs attacked a four-year-old boy playing on the road and mauled him to death at Amberpet in the city. CCTV footage of the incident showing how the boy, identified as Pradeep, was pinned to the ground by the strays, and the video went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

The boy’s father Gangadhar, a native of Nizamabad district, migrated to the city for livelihood, with his wife and two children. They were residing in Bagh Amberpet and Gangadhar worked in a car service centre.

On Sunday, Gangadhar went to the service centre and took with him his two children. He made his daughter sit in the parking area and took his son Pradeep with him into the service centre. Leaving the kids to play at the service centre, Gangadhar went out on some work.

As he was away, Pradeep came out of the centre looking for his sister. Meanwhile, a pack of stray dogs outside the service centre, pounced on him and dragged him to the road. They later pinned him to the ground and continued mauling him.

Gangadhar who returned to the service centre, saw the strays attacking the child and rushed to his rescue. He drove away the dogs and rushed the child to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Inquiries revealed that being Sunday the area was secluded and nobody noticed the strays attacking the child. The parents took the child’s body to their native village in Nizamabad district for final rites. Amberpet police said they did not receive any complaint on the incident.