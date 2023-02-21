  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 21 Feb 2023 NIA conducts searche ...
Nation, Crime

NIA conducts searches in 8 states in gangster network cases

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 8:53 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:57 am IST
The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. — ANI
 The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. — ANI

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against gangster syndicate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday.

The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab.

The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.
 

...
Tags: crackdown on gangster syndicate, national investigation agency (nia) searches
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 21 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State Health Minister Veena George said the campaign would commence in the Women and Child Development Department. (ANI)

Kerala govt to screen Anganwadi employees for anaemia

Beeda Sandhya Rani

Woman commits suicide along with her newborn twins

India among first responders to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria: PM Modi hails NDRF

During Maha Sivaratri, the 20-year-old visited his aunt in Kalugolammapet and later in the night jumped in front of a moving train. –– Representational Image/DC

Ragging death: Engineering student commits suicide in Nellore district



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

YouTuber arrested for flying drone over Jagannath temple in Odisha

Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jaganath, in Odisha's Puri (Photo: DC)

Two years jail for man, family in dowry harassment case

A court at Ramannapet which delivered the judgement also directed the seven accused to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each. (Representational Image)

Gujarat: BSF jawan killed for protesting against daughter's video; 7 arrested

A 42-year-old Border Security Force jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family in Gujarat's Kheda district . (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: CBI ASP Ram Singh back on Vivekananda Reddy case

Vivekananda Reddy (DC file image)

NIA registers 'all-time high' 73 terror cases in 2022: Official data

National Investigation Agency (Representational Image/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->