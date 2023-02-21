  
ED searches country-wide locations in Jharkhand money laundering case

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 10:52 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 10:52 am IST
The Enforcement Directorate launched multiple searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's rural development department (File image)
New Delhi/Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched multiple searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's rural development department, official sources said.

They said about two dozen locations, including state capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Delhi, are being raided by the investigators of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work, and the sources said the searches are aimed at gathering more evidence with regard to these charges.

The premises of a Jharkhand rural development department official and some entry operators (hawala dealers) and brokers are being covered, they said. 

