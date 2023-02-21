Delhi cops seek custody of Sandhya convention hall owner

A special team of Delhi police on Monday filed a request for three-day police custody of Sridhar Rao and a prisoner’s transit (PT) warrant at Upperpally court, stating that they were investigating several charges framed against him in Delhi. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Delhi police have registered several criminal cases against the city-based managing director of Sandhya convention hall, S Sridhar Rao, who is wanted in a string of cheating and forgery cases in the national capital.

A special team of Delhi police on Monday filed a request for three-day police custody of Sridhar Rao and a prisoner’s transit (PT) warrant at Upperpally court, stating that they were investigating several charges framed against him in Delhi.

Rao faces cases of cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and forgery for personal gain under Sections 408, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120b of IPC. The court is likely to give police custody based on evidence provided by the police council.

Cyberabad police, a few months back, had slapped him with charges of threatening a gym trainer and performing unnatural sex with him in his car. An elderly woman, and wife of a major, had filed forging and cheating cases but Sridhar Rao managed to get out of it by stating that the nature of the case was civil and not criminal, police sources disclosed.

Raidurgam police in 2020/2021 had already registered a cheating case against Sreedhar Rao, for cheating the public to the tune of Rs 11 crores, but he managed to get bail from the High Court.

Gachibowli police had in November 2020, booked him for cheating the major’s widow to the tune of Rs 5 crores through her relative, police said.