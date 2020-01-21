Nation Crime 21 Jan 2020 Hyderabad: Minor wif ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Minor wife, major crime: 21-year-old detained illegally for four days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:14 am IST
The father of the 21-year-old youth illegally detained at Karkhana police left for their village as they had no money to stay in the city.
E. Anil, the 21-year-old being detained illegally at Karkhana police station.
 E. Anil, the 21-year-old being detained illegally at Karkhana police station.

Hyderabad: Allegations have surfaced that the Karkhana police have kept a 21-year-old person in their custody illegally for more than four days, without sending him to judicial custody. Police have been circumventing the procedures laid down by law in producing the accused before a magistrate, family members claimed on Monday in the city.

E. Danaiha, a traumatised 45-year-old father of the accused, and a farmer by profession, who lives in Ramancha village under the Siddipet district told Deccan Chronicle, “I got to know that police took my son on Thursday evening. I rushed to the city and the police station to see my son. On Friday morning, at around 9 am, I reached Karkhana police station. Throughout the day, I kept trying to meet my son, in vain. I waited till 4 pm at the police station to see him. I also tried to meet the inspector to find out details of why he was arrested. I couldn’t meet my son as he was in police custody. I tried to meet the inspector of police over the issue but he didn’t give me time to meet him.”

 

The father of the 21-year-old youth illegally detained at Karkhana police left for their village as they had no money to stay in the city.  

On Sunday, when this reporter contacted P. Madhukar Swamy, inspector, Karkana police, he confirmed that the accused was sent to judicial custody a day before (on Saturday itself). However, when this reporter went to the police station the next day (on Monday) at around 1.10 pm, the accused was still in police custody. When the DC reporter asked to meet the inspector, he was directed to other police staff, because the “inspector was busy in a meeting”.

When the reporter went inside a room, four policemen were sitting in the room. When asked about Anil, the illegally detained accused, the policemen replied that they don’t know about him.

Suddenly, a person who was sitting on a bench in the room raised his hand to show our reporter that he was the accused, E. Anil. When he tried to talk to the reporter, the policemen asked the reporter to leave the room and speak to the inspector, as “he knew all the details”.

This reporter took a picture of the accused at police station while he was still in police custody as proof of the illegal detention.

Further, going into case details, Anil, a 21-year-old, had married a minor a year ago, the  police officer claimed. According to the family of the accused, the girl was a major and had reportedly eloped with the accused in March last year. Later, she married him of her volition and stayed with him for nearly a year.

On the occasion of Sankranti, the accused, along with his wife, perhaps a minor, came to the city. Subsequently, the allegedly minor girl went to her parental home in Nacharam.

A day after, the girl’s father approached the Karkhana police, alleging that his daughter had been kidnapped, forced to marry him and had been physically abused.

During the course of time, police got to know that the girl was a minor and the marriage didn’t happen as per the Hindu Act, and concluded that the alleged marriage was void. Following which, the accused was booked under the POCSO Act, besides a rape and kidnap case.

When this reporter contacted A. Vinod Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Mahankali police, he said, “We have arrested the accused in a rape case and sent him to judicial custody. We refrained from giving more details as the investigation is underway.”

When asked about the illegal detention, he disconnected the call.

...
Tags: judicial custody, pocso act, hindu act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session — Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students in New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi bats for a tech-free room in every house

Prime Minister Modi (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: RTI query draws praise and flak

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

No to NPR, agrees for census: Kerala govt

The Akalis had contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections as an ally of the BJP. Of the four seats SAD contested, it won one in bypolls. The BJP won three seats in the 70-member Assembly. There are approximately 10 lakh Sikh voters in the national capital who impact the outcome in 10 Assembly seats.

Miffed NDA ally SAD decides to give Delhi polls a miss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Unattended bag found with IED-like object at Mangaluru airport

The bag was removed from the airport and the IED was defused by local police by controlled explosion. (Photo | Wikipedia))

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

Supreme Court

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape: Delhi court convicts Brajesh Thakur, 18 others

File photo

Hyderabad: Neighbour rapes minor

The girl’s family saw her bleeding and after talking to her realised she had been raped and lodged a police complaint.

Nirbhaya convicts hanging: Tihar jail seeks services of UP executioner

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham