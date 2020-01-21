Nation Crime 21 Jan 2020 19 convicted in shel ...
Nation, Crime

19 convicted in shelter rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:05 am IST
The shelter home was run by Thakur, former MLA of Bihar People’s Party (BPP).
The charges also included offence of cruelty to child under their authority, punishable under the Juvenile Justice Act. (Representational Image)
 The charges also included offence of cruelty to child under their authority, punishable under the Juvenile Justice Act. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others for sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home. Additional sessions judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gangrape.

The shelter home was run by Thakur, former MLA of Bihar People’s Party (BPP). The court acquitted one of the accused, who included 12 men and eight women. It fixed January 28 for arguments on quantum of sentence. The court had on March 30, 2019, framed charges against the accused, including Thakur, for offences of criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors.

 

It had held trial for the offences of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, drugging of minors, criminal intimidation among other charges. Thakur and employees of his shelter home, as well as Bihar department of social welfare officials were charged with criminal conspiracy, neglect of duty and failure to report assault on the girls.

The charges also included offence of cruelty to child under their authority, punishable under the Juvenile Justice Act. The court had reserved order on September 30, 2019 after final arguments by the CBI counsel and 20 accused in the case in which former Bihar Social Welfare Minister and the then JD(U) leader Manju Verma also faced flak as allegations surfaced that Thakur had links with her husband.

She had resigned from her post on August 8, 2018. The case was transferred on February 7, 2019 from a local court in Muzaf-farpur in Bihar to a POC-SO court at Saket district court complex in Delhi on the Supreme Court’s directions. The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Scien-ces (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse.

...
Tags: pocso act, gangrape, physical assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session — Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students in New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi bats for a tech-free room in every house

Prime Minister Modi (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: RTI query draws praise and flak

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

No to NPR, agrees for census: Kerala govt

The Akalis had contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections as an ally of the BJP. Of the four seats SAD contested, it won one in bypolls. The BJP won three seats in the 70-member Assembly. There are approximately 10 lakh Sikh voters in the national capital who impact the outcome in 10 Assembly seats.

Miffed NDA ally SAD decides to give Delhi polls a miss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Unattended bag found with IED-like object at Mangaluru airport

The bag was removed from the airport and the IED was defused by local police by controlled explosion. (Photo | Wikipedia))

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

Supreme Court

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape: Delhi court convicts Brajesh Thakur, 18 others

File photo

Hyderabad: Neighbour rapes minor

The girl’s family saw her bleeding and after talking to her realised she had been raped and lodged a police complaint.

Nirbhaya convicts hanging: Tihar jail seeks services of UP executioner

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham