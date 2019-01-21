search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Chennai: Gang brutally murders three in full public view

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Eyewitnesses said the three men tried to flee, but the gang chased and stabbed them, killing them on the spot. Residents then alerted the police.
The Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Ponneri government hospital for post-mortem.
 The Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Ponneri government hospital for post-mortem.

Chennai: Three men were brutally murdered by an eight-member gang in full public view near their residential area in Gummidipoondi on Saturday night, the police said.

Past enmity could be the motive, since two of the dead were involved in a murder a year ago, the police said, adding that a search was on for the assailants.

 

The police said, R. Aakash, 18, a resident of Ma Po Si Nagar at Gummidipoondi, was a polytechnic college drop-out. On Saturday night, Aakash and S. Vimal, 21, from Thirukulam street in Gummidipoondi and S. Sathish, 26, from Thideer Nagar in Tondiarpet, were walking towards Aakash's Ma Po Si Nagar home.

Around 8 pm, when the three were near their house, an eight-member gang, their faces covered, charged at them with knives and iron rods.

Eyewitnesses said the three men tried to flee, but the gang chased and stabbed them, killing them on the spot. Residents then alerted the police.

The Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Ponneri government hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations show that Vimal and Sathish were involved in the murder of Shahjahan on January 8 last year.

"We suspect they were murdered to avenge that murder. Five special teams have been formed to nab the suspects," said the police officer. Further investigations are on.

...
Tags: brutally murdered, chennai police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader, out on morning walk, found dead in field

BJP leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

IRCTC scam: Delhi Court reserves order on Lalu's bail plea in CBI case

Lalu is facing charges of misusing his position in allotment of contract to private company for maintenance of two IRCTC hotels. (Photo: File)

BJP worker held in connection with Prahlad Bandhwar's murder

Prahlad Bandhwar, who served as the Mandsaur Municipal Corporation president, was shot dead in Nai Abaadi area on Thursday by Manish Bairagi. (Photo: ANI)

20 Heera Gold bank accounts frozen for fraud

The action came on Friday soon after Nowhera Sheikh, head of the company, released a threatening video against those who approach the police with complaints of cheating.

5 drug smugglers held, 50 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

This successful operation concluded with the arrest of 5 individuals. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham