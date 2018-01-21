Teen patti craze turns hi-tech, gang arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The popular teen patti game has now turned hi-tech. The game could be controlled by a specially designed mobile phone with a small camera and sensors which can read the cards before distribution and alert the organiser about the winner.

The Jubilee Hills police nabbed a gang involved in organising the teen patti game in a hi-tech manner and arrested six persons. The kingpin, Praveen, had procured the device from Delhi and had been organising the game for the past few months, said the police.

The arrested persons are identified as Naga Praveen Kumar, an engineering graduate and a teacher in a private school, M. Anjaiah alias Ajay, an engineering student, G. Shivanarsimha Raju, businessman, Syed Yousuf, Shaik Abzal, car driver, and Bahashettay Anil Kumar, an eatery owner. The police also seized five mobile phones, including a specially designed unit, Rs 63,000 and the cards.

Based on credible information, a team lead by K. Srinivas, additional inspector, conducted a raid on a flat at Krishna Nagar and found six persons gambling. Praveen told the police that his mobile phone was specially designed to control the game. The sensors fixed on the right side of the mobile can capture all the cards kept in the bundle before distribution, within fraction of seconds, without leaving any suspicion among the players.

“The organiser will have his men in the game like players and if his men are in the winning track, he will increase the betting stakes and if not, he will limit. Sometimes to avoid suspicion, he will lose with low stakes,” said K. Srinivas Rao, ACP Banjara Hills. Even if the organiser loses a series of games with less amounts, he can earn double by winning one or two games with big deals.

The arrested persons were sent to remand on Saturday.