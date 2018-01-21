search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Elly Playschool in Hyderabad harasses 4-year-old boy, calls him retarded

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDULEKHA ARAKKAL
Published Jan 21, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Teachers reportedly told the parents that the boy did not show eye contact and was too active and therefore he is a “mental”.
School teachers continue to call the child pagal, mentally retarded, etc., in front of other children and staff members. (Representational image)
 School teachers continue to call the child pagal, mentally retarded, etc., in front of other children and staff members. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A four-year-old student was allegedly mentally harassed in front of his peers and teachers at Little Elly Playschool, Jubilee Hills, because the management had personal vendetta against his parents. During admissions, an assessment was conducted to determine which class he should be placed in.

Teachers reportedly told the parents that the boy did not show eye contact and was too active and therefore he is a “mental”.

 

The child’s mother informed them that he was just four and needed time to adjust.

The mother said, “They continued calling him a pagal (mentally challenged) and so on in front of other children. On January 8, at a parent-teacher meeting I informed the teacher that as he was an LKG student, more craftwork should be given as it is essential for development and many parents present there agreed with me.”

The curriculum on the website of Little Elly talked about craft work and other creative work. This was an essential part of classes at the Gachibowli unit of the school, but not in Jubilee Hills, according to the parents. 

Tags: jubilee hills, gachibowli, little elly playschool, mentally harass
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad: Parents asked to take away child from school


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quarter of 'snowflake' millennials crumbling under work, money pressures: Survey

The generation aged between 16 to 24  has been controversially dubbed the 'snowflakes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We tried out a tablet as a budget laptop replacement; the results were surprising

Once we got used to it, doing considerable work on this was no big deal, especially with intuitive gesture-based controls of iOS 11. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

I didn't want to live: Michael Phelps reveals his battle with crippling depression

Phelps said his depression and anxiety problems have been a staple of his life for the past 17 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canine travels 180 kms solo on train; social media launches hunt for owner

Everybody is very keen to reunite the lovely dog with his owners, and the post has received over 15 thousand shares. (Photo: Facebook/Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels)
 

Mum donates two organs to save son's life

Joe was diagnosed with two aggressive organ diseases before his first birthday - polycystic kidney disorder and congenital hypatic fibrosis.
 

Watch: Deepika’s midriff no longer visible in Padmaavat’s Ghoomar song, here’s how

Deepika Padukone in both the versions of 'Ghoomar' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Class 12 Haryana student shoots school principal dead with 4 bullets

Critically injured, 47-year-old Ritu Chhabra, principal of Swami Vivekanand school, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. (Photo: Facebook)

UP: Molested 16-yr-old kills self after returning from medical check-up

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide a day after she was allegedly harassed and molested by two youngsters . (Representational Image)

UP: 32-yr-old pregnant woman tied, raped by unidentified men in Badaun

The accused had allegedly tied the pregnant woman's hands and feet and also stuffed a cloth in her mouth. (Representational Image)

Can't let blood stains soil our car: UP cops abandon 2 teens to die on road

Even after repeated requests from an acquaintance of one of the two teenagers, the policemen stood firm with their decision to not take them in. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chennai: Software engineer held for abetting wife’s suicide

The woman’s father had told police that there is mystery in his daughter’s death and alleged that his son-in-law used drove her to suicide by constantly fighting with her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham