Twist in girl’s kidnap case in Sircilla; it was planned and done for marriage

WARANGAL: An eighteen-year-old girl’s "kidnap" case took a different twist by evening on Tuesday, when the girl released a video of her marriage with the one who abducted her in the early hours of the day from Moodapally village of Chandurthi mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The 18-year-old Goli Shalini, who went to the Hanuman temple for prayers around 5am, along with her father Chandraiah, was abducted by four unidentified car-borne youths wearing masks.

On a complaint from Chandraiah, SP Rahul Hedge formed special teams to nab the accused. By evening, Shalini released a post in the social media along with photos of her marriage with one of the abducted persons, Katkuri John (Janardhan).

In the video, Shalini said she was in love with John for the past four years. Since her parents opposed their marriage, she waited until she turned the marriageable age of 18. When her parents decided to perform her marriage with someone, she and her lover staged the kidnap drama, she escaped with John and the two got married secretly, she said.

Police said the couple had eloped a few months back. With a complaint from the girl’s parents, a case had been registered by the police. Later, counseling was given to both. The girl was a minor at that time and hence she was handed over to her parents, police said.

The girl in the video complained to the police that she and her man now faced a life threat from her parents and hence sought police security. A fresh case was registered and investigation was taken up, said by the Vemulawada police.