NIA files chargesheet against 5 Maoists for recruting young girls in AP

Visakhapatnam: The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet against five Maoists for alleged recruitment of young girls into their ranks.

The NIA has been investigating the case of recruitment of young girls by the Maoists since June. Initially, the Visakhapatnam police filed a case in Peda Bayulu in ASR district. Later, it was taken over by the NIA.

Sources said an NIA team arrived here on June 23 to investigate the case of Radha who was missing since 2017.

Pallepati Pochamma, a resident of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, had lodged a complaint that her daughter Radha, a nursing student, was kidnapped by members of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist), and forcibly inducted into the Maoist cadre.

The complaint said three Maoists, Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Silpa, motivated Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sramik Sangham (a charitable organisation) and subsequently recruited her into the Maoist party.

The NIA also found that accused Devendra had taken Radha to the forests for rendering medical assistance to some leader and later she was coerced into joining the banned party.