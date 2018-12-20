search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

CBI arrests Bengali newspaper editor Suman Chattopadhyay in chit fund scam

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Editor of Bengali daily, Ei Somay has allegedly taken money from chit fund owners.
He was called to the probe agency's Kolkata office for questioning where he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested senior journalist Suman Chattopadhyay for his alleged involvement in chit fund scam in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.

It is alleged that Chattopadhyay, editor of leading Bengali daily Ei Samay, has taken money from some of the chit fund owners, they said.

 

He was called to the probe agency's Kolkata office for questioning where he was taken into custody, they said.

A look out circular was also issued against him, they said.

...
Tags: suman chattopadhyay, chit fund, ei samay
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




