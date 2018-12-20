search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

48-yr-old British woman raped near beach in Goa; accused missing

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
A search was on for the culprit, police said, adding that some suspects from the area were being rounded up.
The incident took place around 4 am in Canacona town, located about 100 km from here, when the woman was going towards the Palolem beach in South Goa district. (Representational Image)
 The incident took place around 4 am in Canacona town, located about 100 km from here, when the woman was going towards the Palolem beach in South Goa district. (Representational Image)

Panaji: A 48-year-old British woman tourist was allegedly raped by an unidentified man while she was walking towards a beach in Goa in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

She was also robbed of her belongings by the man who fled after committing the crime, he said.

 

The incident took place around 4 am in Canacona town, located about 100 km from here, when the woman was going towards the Palolem beach in South Goa district, police inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai told news agency PTI.

"The woman complained to the police that while she was walking from the Canacona railway station towards the beach, an unidentified person forcibly took her to a roadside where he raped her," he said.

The woman had gone to catch a train from Canacona to Thivim station located in North Goa district. But, as the train got delayed, she decided to return to the place where she was staying near the Palolem beach, he said.

"The accused, who saw the woman walking alone, pushed her to a paddy field on the roadside near a telecom company's office. He first hit her in the eyes, due to which her vision blurred for a few minutes, and then raped her," the police official said quoting the complaint.

The accused later fled while taking away three bags of the woman, he said.

A search was on for the culprit, he said, adding that some suspects from the area were being rounded up.

Prabhudesai said the woman had been regularly visiting Goa for the last 10 years.

Canacona taluka in South Goa is a tourism hub with popular beaches like Agonda and Palolem.

...
Tags: rape, british woman raped, goa
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Suta sends handwoven love from looms to both mothers and daughters

Our immense love for handloom and art made us take a small but steady step towards Suta, say the founders Sujata and Taniya.
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SSB jawan shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur

The jawan was rushed to a district hospital, where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

3 arrested for Bulandshahr cow slaughter, 2 for role in mob violence

With the arrest of these two men, the number of those held for the violence has gone up to 19 so far. (Photo: File | PTI)

Man stabbed to death in outer Delhi; one arrested

According to police, quarrel had broken out between Rajesh and Subhash on Sunday evening during which accused allegedly stabbed victim five times with knife and fled from the spot. (Representational Image)

Sunanda Pushkar case: Hearing adjourned till December 20

The Congress leader was charged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Four tried to sell newborn, arrested

The Rachakonda police said that they had a tip that Syed Shanawaz, who works as a car driver, was indulging in trafficking of newborn babies to couples wanting a baby. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham