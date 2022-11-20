Mehrauli killing: Federation of Maharashtra Muslims condemns incident

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. (PTI Photo)

JALNA: The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims, an umbrella body of outfits from the community, on Sunday condemned the killing of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Poonawala was recently arrested after a police probe found he had killed Walkar in Mehrauli area of Delhi on May 18 and had disposed of her body parts over several weeks after storing them in a fridge.

FMM functionary Shaikh Mujeeb sought justice for the victim and strictest punishment for the accused, adding society must take issues of domestic violence seriously.

There was also need to introspect and conduct research on the issue of domestic violence as laws have failed to act as a deterrent, he claimed.

The FMM also said the media must desist from communalising the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

A functionary alleged some media reports on the crime were "clearly polarizing and communal".