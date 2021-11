The oval-shaped packets of gold smuggled by the passenger through body concealment in paste form. (By arrangement)

Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport on Friday seized 681 grams of gold worth Rs. 34.32 lakhs. The gold was brought from Dubai by a male passenger hailing from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

The accused arrived by Air India Express flight had smuggled the gold in paste form, the customs officials said. A case has been registered against the passenger, they added.