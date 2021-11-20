Fresh case of unnatural sex against Sreedhar Rao

HYDERABAD: The managing director of Sandhya Conventions, Saranala Sreedhar Rao has been now booked for allegedly performing unnatural sex with his male masseur by the Sanathnagar police of Cyberabad.

A source from Sanathnagar police confirmed the complaint received by the victim and said that cases were booked under sections 377 (sexual act against the order of nature), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Rao, who was last arrested by the Raidurgam police from Bangalore on Wednesday night.

According to sources, a complaint was received on Thursday night, wherein the victim, a 34-year-old, stated that Sreedhar Rao had sexually assaulted him on the night of October 8.

The police said Rao allegedly forced himself on the victim during a massage session and threatened him with a knife with dire consequences.

Earlier on November 10, Sreedhar Rao was placed under arrest by the Raidurgam Police for cheating the public to the tune of Rs 11.24 crore.

As many as 10 cases were lodged against him in the last one week in Cyberabad commissionerate alone by the victims he cheated, with the Gachibowli police registering a fresh one on Thursday. According to police sources, the accused Sreedhar Rao was recently involved in criminal cases, including three registered with the Raidurgam police, three with the Gachibowli police, one with Narsingi and another one with Miyapur police of Cyberabad. “The cases are still under investigation and as per the findings of the investigation, further action will be taken against the accused,” the police said, adding that more cheating complaints are expected in the next few days.