Cuttack: Woman raped inside ATM kiosk near College Square

Bhubaneswar: A woman was on Sunday night allegedly raped by two persons inside an ATM kiosk located at Pilgrim Road near College Square in Odisha’s Cuttack city, —police said on Monday.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped and taken inside the ATM counter where the accused duo raped her. The wrongdoers later dumped the victim at a field in Jobra here. Locals spotted the woman in a critical condition and informed the Malgodown Police. She was then rescued by the cops and admitted to the SCB Hos-pital here for medical examination and treatment.

On the basis of her statement, a case has been registered at the police station. The security guard of the ATM kiosk and one of his friends were detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

“On the basis of the statement of the victim, we have identified the two accused. They will be apprehended soon,” said the Malgodown Police.