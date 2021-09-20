Exclusive: Andhra Pradesh firm received 25 tonnes of heroin worth Rs 72000cr

Hyderabad: The three-tonne heroin seized at Mundra port is a tip of the iceberg as the drug peddlers had earlier imported 24 tonnes and already put in the distribution channel being operational in several parts of the country.

Investigations by Deccan Chronicle revealed that Aashi Trading Company, based out of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, received 25 tonnes in June this year and cooked up a record that the “semic cut talcom power blocks” which are similar to the material seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, were transported to a New Delhi based trader Kuldeep Singh.

The consignment was shipped by a lorry bearing number RJ01GB8328 owned by Rajasthan-based Jaideep Logistics. Sources said the Delhi based trader is mostly a fake destination as Kuldeep Singh was not a registered dealer. The Aashi was registered last year in Vijayawada on the pretext of exporting rice through Kakinada port. But the lone consignment it received was through the same channel to Mundra port from where it was shipped to other destinations.