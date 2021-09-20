Nation Crime 20 Sep 2021 Exclusive: Andhra Pr ...
Nation, Crime

Exclusive: Andhra Pradesh firm received 25 tonnes of heroin worth Rs 72000cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 20, 2021, 11:41 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
Vijayawada-based Aashi Trading Company cooked up a record that the 'talcom power blocks' were transported to a New Delhi based trader
Sources said the Delhi based trader is mostly a fake destination as Kuldeep Singh was not a registered dealer. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Sources said the Delhi based trader is mostly a fake destination as Kuldeep Singh was not a registered dealer. (Representational Image/PTI)

Hyderabad: The three-tonne heroin seized at Mundra port is a tip of the iceberg as the drug peddlers had earlier imported 24 tonnes and already put in the distribution channel being operational in several parts of the country.

Investigations by Deccan Chronicle revealed that Aashi Trading Company, based out of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, received 25 tonnes in June this year and cooked up a record that the “semic cut talcom power blocks” which are similar to the material seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, were transported to a New Delhi based trader Kuldeep Singh.

 

The consignment was shipped by a lorry bearing number RJ01GB8328 owned by Rajasthan-based Jaideep Logistics. Sources said the Delhi based trader is mostly a fake destination as Kuldeep Singh was not a registered dealer. The Aashi was registered last year in Vijayawada on the pretext of exporting rice through Kakinada port. But the lone consignment it received was through the same channel to Mundra port from where it was shipped to other destinations.

...
Tags: mundra port, aashi trading company
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

A family decorates their car with face masks prior to joining a procession for Ganesha immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

India logs 30,256 new COVID-19 cases, 295 fatalities

Veerraju said that rice was being distributed at Rs one per kilo as the Centre was paying Rs 33 as its contribution and the state government Rs 2. The scheme will continue till November, he said. — Twitter

Modi for all-round development of AP: Veerraju

In West Godavari district, the Veeravasavaram ZPTC was won by Jana Sena and the Achanta ZPTC seat by the Telugu Desam while the remaining 36 ZPTCs were won by the YSRC. — DC Image

YSRC sweep in MPTC, ZPTCs in Godavari districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two more held in Kozhikode gang rape case

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)

'Godman' absconding after murder of businessman in Hyderabad

Police obtained CCTV visuals from the hotel premises, in which they found an apparently unconscious Reddy being bundled into a four wheeler. — Representational image/DC

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

Delhi remains most unsafe for women irrespective of drop in crime rate

Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year. (Representational image: PTI)

Former jawan held for shooting two relatives dead

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->