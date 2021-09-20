Fibernet scam accused files petition in AP HC

VIJAYAWADA: Former vice-chairman and managing director of Infrastructure Corporation of AP (INCAP), K. Sambasiva Rao, accused in the AP Fibernet Corporation scam, filed a house motion petition in the AP High Court seeking dismissal of the case.

Rao was arrested by the CID on Saturday after identifying corruption to the tune of Rs 121 crore in tenders worth Rs 320 crore in the first phase of AP Fibernet during the Telugu Desam regime to a black-listed company Terra Soft. Rao, who is A-2 in the fibrenet scam, filed a petition seeking interim bail and dismissal of the case filed against him by CID.

The court responded to the petition and it is likely to take up the hearing on Monday. Presently Rao is presently chief commercial manager in South Central Railway.