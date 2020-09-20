Nation Crime 20 Sep 2020 ABCD actor Kishore A ...
ABCD actor Kishore Aman Shetty arrested in Mangaluru for peddling drugs

Police said that Noushal who hails from Surathkal was working in Dubai and had come to Mangaluru about a year ago
Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel — DC Photo
 Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel — DC Photo

Dancer Actor Kishore Aman Shetty and his friend whom the police suspect to be an important link in the chain involved in the sale of narcotic drugs in the region, were arrested by Mangaluru City Police on Saturday.

The two allegedly possessed and consumed the narcotic drug Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and were arrested at Kadri Padavu.

 

Giving details about the case, Mangaluru City Chief Vikash Kumar Vikash stated that based on a tipoff the two - Kishore Aman Shetty (30) and his friend Akeel Nousheel (28) were arrested. They are accused of consuming and trying to peddle drugs and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The two are said to have brought the MDMA packets from Mumbai. Though there were reports of the accused organizing party and drugs being offered there, the Commissioner said they are yet to verify.

He also said that it was too early to link the case with the arrests made in Bengaluru.
The police officials are probing the case from all the angles and are searching for the links of the two.

 

Kishore hails from Kulai, near Mangaluru. A great dancer, he rose to fame after he acted in dance-oriented Hindi movie Anybody Can Dance (ABCD).

He was part of Dance India Dance Season 2 and also Dance Ke Super Star. In Kannada too he had shown his talent through a reality show- Dance. Kishore was also a famous choreographer in Mumbai.

Police said that Noushal who hails from Surathkal was working in Dubai and had come to Mangaluru about a year ago.

