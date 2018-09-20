search on deccanchronicle.com
Harassed, student ends life in SR Nagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Sep 20, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Bhavani wrote in the note that Santosh used to propose marriage to her every day.
She wrote that she had not informed her parents about the boys and the harassment fearing that there would be trouble. She committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her home. (Representational Image)
 She wrote that she had not informed her parents about the boys and the harassment fearing that there would be trouble. She committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her home. (Representational Image)

Warangal: Depressed by frequent harassment by two boys, one of whom was stalking her, an Intermediate student committed suicide in SR Nagar, Hanamkonda, on Wednesday, In her suicide note, the victim, Guduru Bhavani, wrote to her parents that she was ending her life because two youths, whom she identified as Vaddepally Santosh and Bikshapathi were harassing her on her way to college.

Bhavani wrote in the note that Santosh used to propose marriage to her every day. The duo used to wait at a grocery store run by Bikshapathi which was located next to her house.

 

She wrote that she had not informed her parents about the boys and the harassment fearing that there would be trouble. She committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her home.

Bhavani was the elder daughter of Guduru Ravi and Rama. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against Santosh and Bikshapathi and are looking out for them.

Bhavani’s body was shifted to MGM hospital for post-mortem. Ms Rama, her mother, demanded that the police ensure that the two youths responsible for the death must be severely punished.

Intezargunj inspector Ch Sridhar said the accused are absconding and a manhunt had been launched for them. He said they would face strict punishment if their involvement was proved.

Tags: suicide note, harassment, committed suicide




