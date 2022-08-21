  
YSRC MLA’s son-in-law found dead in Guntur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 6:59 am IST
 Tadepalli police have registered a case on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased Maheshwar Redd. (Representational Image)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party's govt whip and  Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy's son-in-law P. Manjunath Reddy, 34, was found dead under suspicious circumstances late on Friday night at an apartment building in Kunchcanpalli of Guntur district.

This is the place where Manjunath Reddy would stay for two to three days whenever he visited Vijayawada. He had arrived in the city three days ago.

The MLA’s son-in-law is from Rayachoti in Annamayya district. His father Maheshwar Reddy, owner of PMR Constructions, is also a leader of YSRC. The deceased had been a contractor while his wife Sravanti is a physician. They had married four years ago.

Soon after knowing about the death, Tadepalli police rushed to the spot. Manjunath Reddy’s body was taken to Mangalagiri Government Hospital for autopsy. Maheshwar Reddy also rushed to Vijayawada on learning about his son's death.

The body of the deceased will be taken to Rayachoti after post-mortem.

Tadepalli police have registered a case on a complaint filed by Maheshwar Reddy. He has named one Chakdradhar Reddy and demanded a thorough probe against him. Maheshwar Reddy said pressure of debts and family problems could have led to his son’s death.

...
