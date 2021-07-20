Man offloaded at Vijayawada Airport for misbehaving with woman passenger

Authorities at the airport handed him over to Gannavaram police. (AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: Air India offloaded a man on board its flight bound to Hyderabad from Muscat at Vijayawada International Airport for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger on Monday night.

Identified as K. Lakshman, 45, the person hails from Kamareddy in Telangana state. He boarded the Air India flight in Muscat to reach Hyderabad via Vijayawada. However, as he allegedly started misbehaving with a woman passenger sitting in front of his seat, Lakshman was made to disembark at Vijayawada. Authorities at the airport handed him over to Gannavaram police.

Based on preliminary inquiry, police have found that the man is mentally unstable. Following this, they have summoned his family members to the police station.

Though Lakshman had gone to Muscat from Hyderabad on March 27, 2021 with visa and two-year work permit, his visa had been reportedly cancelled following complaints regarding his mental health. He was asked to get back to his home nation.

Gannavaram police are counselling Lakshman and have not booked a case against him so far.