Nation Crime 20 Jul 2020 Fake doctors held fo ...
Nation, Crime

Fake doctors held for running 30-bed hospital in Mehdipatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITANYA T
Published Jul 20, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
The registration certificate issued by the DM & HO has been seized from the hospital premises
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: Two persons, who dropped out from a school and a college, have managed to successfully run a 30-bed hospital in Mehdipatnam area of the city for three years. Their luck ran out on Sunday when the police arrested them on finding that one of the two, who claimed to be a medical doctor, had submitted false identification when seeking registration of the hospital.
Incidentally, the licence issued to the hospital by state health department is valid till 2022.

Police said Sameer Hospital, located on the Asifnagar road in Mehdipatnam, was being run by Mohd Shoaib Subhani and Mohd Abdul Mujeeb. Mujeeb, who discontinued education after Class X, posed as a qualified doctor. He had earlier worked as the managing director of a private hospital in Humayunnagar. With the knowledge of running a hospital, Mujeeb roped in Subhani, a degree college dropout, to join him in opening the Sameer Hospital.

 

“Mujeeb got an Aadhaar card with his name as Dr Mohd Abdul Mujeeb. Despite knowing that Mujeeb is not a doctor, Subhani applied for registration of the hospital on both their names. He got the registration in the name of Sameer Hospital (Regd.No.07F-APMCE-1095) from district medical and health office (DM & HO). The registration is valid for five years from October 18, 2017. The two also hired consulting doctors to treat patients,” said West Zone Task Force inspector B. Gattu Mallu.

Following a tip-off on Saturday night, the two men were taken into custody. The registration certificate issued by the DM & HO has been seized from the hospital premises. Mujeeb and Subhani have been handed over to Asifnagar police for further investigation.

 

Inspector Mallu said Mujeeb posing as a doctor had not only cheated public but also put the lives of people in danger by treating patients.

Tags: fake doctor, mehdipatnam, fake hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


