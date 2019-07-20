Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 20 Jul 2019 IMA Ponzi scam accus ...
Nation, Crime

IMA Ponzi scam accused Mansoor Khan arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Special investigation team on Thursday traced Mansoor Khan to Dubai and persuaded him to return to India.
Mohammed Mansoor Khan.
 Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate arrested “I Monetary Advisory (IMA)’ group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan at New Delhi airport early Friday morning. The ED sleuths are questioning Khan in connection with the case.

Sources said a special investigation team late Thursday traced Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the IMA Ponzi scam, to Dubai and persuaded him to return to India. “Accordingly, he travelled from Dubai to New Delhi (Flight AI 916) and landed at 01550 hours IST. The SIT officers were in Delhi to secure and arrest the accused,” they added.

 

A lookout circular was issued against him by both SIT and the ED and he was handed over according to procedure. Sources said “he is being interrogated by the ED sleuths in New Delhi and will later be sent to Bengaluru for a detailed probe by the SIT”. More than one lakh people had invested in the IMA Jewels which started 17 companies.

Khan invited people to invest in five companies, said the SIT, adding that Rs 4,084 crore was invested in the company. He has to refund approximately Rs 1,400 crore to his investors, the SIT had said. Around one and half months ago, Khan had fled to Dubai leaving thousands of investors in lurch. Khan had promised his investors that he would return to India and would refund their money.

Based on thousands of complaints, the SIT registered a case against him and others. It has so far arrested 22 people, including Khan, 12 directors of the firm, deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district Vijay Shankar, assistant commissioner L. C. Nagaraj, a Bangalore development authority officer, a nominated corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and a village accountant.

“Apart from questioning certain state level politicians, the agency will also seek clarifications from certain banks where Mr Khan had deposited huge cash, collected from the depositors,” the sources added.

...
Tags: ima ponzi scam, mohammed mansoor khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Shrimant Patil wasn’t abducted: Speaker KR Ramesh

S.R. Vishwanath.

SR Vishwanath notice against Srinivas Gowda

The ‘inverted’ or ‘flipped’ classroom usually refers to a different way of thinking about teaching and learning.

Eternal student: Tech brings people back to learning

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in conversation with his deputy G. Parameshwar during the Assembly session on Friday. (DC)

Will end trust vote proceedings Monday: HD Kumaraswamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Teen loses class poll, ends life

The body of C. Charan Kumar, who had gone missing on Thursday evening, was found on the railway tracks near Chityal by the Nalgonda railway police on Friday morning.

Man beaten to death after his bike hits a woman

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alwar, Anil Paris Deshmukh said The incident took place on July 16 when Harish who was travelling in his bike which hit a woman after which the relatives her relatives and others on the spot allegedly beat him up. (Photo: ANI)

Woman complains against husband over CCTVs in bedroom; he calls it ‘self-defence’

The installation of CCTVs worsened their falling marriage. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi: Drug haul busted, 5 held, heroin worth Rs 600 cr seized

‘Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in the international market,’ Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday. (Photo: AFP | Representative)

30-yr-old Mumbai man kills married woman for refusing sexual favours; arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham