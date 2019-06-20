Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 20 Jun 2019 Visakhapatnam: Man d ...
Nation, Crime

Visakhapatnam: Man dupes 2 MLAs with spoof call app

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Jun 20, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Vishnu impersonated as Jagan & Naidu’s aide.
Police said that Vishnu Murthy developed an interest in hacking and built contacts with hackers.
 Police said that Vishnu Murthy developed an interest in hacking and built contacts with hackers.

Visakhapatnam: A 27-year-old man who made calls to about 15 local and national political leaders and cheated two MLAs by collecting Rs 25 lakh from them by pretending to be PA to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and PS to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested and produced before the media on Wednesday.

Pandiri Vishnu Murthy (27), an engineering dropout, along with his accomplices Gandhavarapu Tarun Kumar, a rowdy sheeter (30), Pilla Jaya Krishna (24) and Maradana Jagadeesh (24), belong to Visakhapatnam district.

 

Police said that Vishnu Murthy developed an interest in hacking and built contacts with hackers.

He got access to the phone numbers of highly influential persons using the dark web.

About five cases were registered against him in various police stations, including Hyderabad. City Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha said that the case is a first of its kind, as they have never dealt with a case in which the phone number, email addresses and all other details are fake.

The accused used a phone spoofing application where if he calls from one number, the number received by the party called will be the same phone number as that of the Chief Minister’s PA or PS.

On May 7, Pandiri Murthy called then Pendurthi MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana and pretended to be Chandrababu Naidu’s PS, Srinivas.

He told the MLA to send Rs 10 lakh as directed by Mr Naidu. The MLA handed over the money to his driver.

After Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, Pandiri Murthy called Palasa MLA Sidiri Appala Raju pretending to be the Chief Minister’s PA, K. Nageswara Reddy, and collected Rs 15 lakh. This successful attempt was made while the police were searching for him.

The police have seized Rs 5.8 lakh in cash from Murthy, along with 28.22 grams of gold, 19.24 grams of silver and 5 mobile phones.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, cheated
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Dinesh Gundurao

Saving Karnataka Congress: Rahul Gandhi dissolves KPCC

Election Commission

Election Commission response sought on Congress plea

Digvijaya Singh.

Digvijaya Singh asks Navjot Singh Sidhu to speak to ‘Imran bhai’

Telangana state Waqf board

Waqf Board gets new CEO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
 

Man worships Donald Trump in Telangana, erects statue

Krishna said he 'worships' Trump because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

Judge Margaret Cleary ruled that a lower court was wrong to rule against the father and concluded that the child should remain in Australia so he can have visitation rights. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

2 arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Delhi-NCR

Mohammad Parvez (42) was held from south Delhi's Chitranjan Park on Tuesday, while his accomplice Mohammad Iqbaal (52) was nabbed from Hapur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image | File)

9-month-old dies after man gags her during rape attempt in Telangana

The child's parents informed the police that their daughter was missing. (Photo: Representational)

3 suspected IS supporters planned attacks on temples, churches: Police

The arrests came days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided seven locations in the city and arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of the IS Tamil Nadu module, who was a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Sri Lanka. (Photo: File | Representational)

SP's Santosh Punem killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

SP leader Santosh Punem was abducted yesterday and his dead body was found today.(Photo: ANI)

Kozhikode: Entrepreneur commits suicide

Sajan Parayil
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham