Minor raped at her residence inside Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 8:58 am IST
A case was registered against the accused, a Group D staff of the Army, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The incident took place on Saturday evening. The girl, daughter of another Army employee, was home alone when the accused raped her. (Representational Image)
Kolkata: A girl was allegedly raped inside Fort William, Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused, a Group D staff of the Army, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

 

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The girl, daughter of another Army employee, was home alone when the accused raped her.

The accused fled after committing the crime and he was arrested on Tuesday night, police said.

Tags: minor rape, crime, crime against minor, rape, pocso act
Location: India, West Bengal


