Nation, Crime

Kollam: Siblings arrested for raping minor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 20, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Kollam: The Kulathupuzha police on Wednesday arrested two siblings for alleged rape and extortion of money from a 17-year-old Plus-Two student.

They were identified as Afsar, 18, and his brother Ijas, 20, of Ijas Manzil, Agasthyakkode, Anchal.

 

The girl was staying in her relative’s house at Kulathupuzha from where she attended her school. On February 6, she along with Afsar and other classmates reached his house to celebrate his birthday. She was sexually harassed by Afsar while she went to wash her clothes that were soiled during the celebrations.

Afsar’s elder brother Ijas reached the girl’s house at Kulathupuzha at night a few days later.

He blackmailed her telling that he knew about the incident and raped her.

Ijas later extorted money from her threatening that he would spread her naked photo.

She deposited Rs 25,000 in her friend’s account with the help of a relative in Bengaluru and gave the ATM card to Ijas. A few days later, Ijas again demanded Rs 1.5 lakh after which the girl attempted suicide by slitting her vein.

The girl who was continuously pestered by Ijas fled to Bengaluru. She was later found and the incident came to light after the Palode police questioned the girl. The case was later transferred to Kulathupuzha police. Sections of PoCSO were charged against the accused who were remanded by a court at Punalur.

