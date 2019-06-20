Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 20 Jun 2019 IL&FS Row: Court ...
Nation, Crime

IL&FS Row: Court sends two former executives to ED custody till June 25

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
During the course of proceedings today, ED said that scam is worth Rs 91,000 crore and a lot of investigation is required for the same.
Arun K Shaha was the former joint managing director of IL&FS Financial Services, while K Ramchand was the former managing director. (Photo: ANI)
 Arun K Shaha was the former joint managing director of IL&FS Financial Services, while K Ramchand was the former managing director. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A special PMLA court on Thursday sent two former IL&FS executives to ED custody till June 25 for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The duo--Arun K Shaha and K Ramchand--were arrested in Mumbai yesterday.

 

Shah was the former joint managing director of IL&FS Financial Services, while Ramchand was the former managing director.

The case came up for hearing before Justice P P Rajyvaidya in the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

During the course of proceedings today, the Enforcement Directorate said that the scam is worth Rs 91,000 crore and a lot of investigation is required for the same.

"The accused have certain information for which a custodial remand of 7 days is required," the law enforcement agency said, while seeking for their custody.

Accused Arun Saha also moved an application in the court seeking interim bail of a day to attend his daughter's engagement ceremony.

The court, while accepting the application, asked ED to reply on it by tomorrow.

The Gunjan Mangla appearing on the behalf of accused said that the two are ready to cooperate with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EWO).

"If they do not cooperate with those agencies, you may arrest them," said the counsel.

She further said that the residence of both the accused has been searched and there is nothing left to be investigated.

"ED has no power to seek custody of the accused as the agency has to satisfy this court first under what power and what law they are seeking the custody," said Gunjan.

The counsel also stated that Ramchand is a senior citizen and has health issues, hence court should not grant custody to ED. "Accused are also regularly co-operating with the agencies so their custody should not be granted," she said.

It may be noted that IL&FS had borrowings to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore from debt instruments and bank loans. Provident funds, pension funds, gratuity funds, mutual funds, public and private sector banks are among those who have invested in these debt instruments.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in October last year had granted permission to the central government for superseding the Board of the debt-ridden firm.

It had also appointed a six-member panel, headed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak to take over the management with immediate effect. IF&LS has over Rs 91,000 crore in debt.

...
Tags: infrastructure leasing & financial services, arun k shaha, k ramchand, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Terming it as 'unfortunate', Union Minister Giriraj Singh called Gandhi a 'non-serious' leader. (Photo: File)

Union ministers criticise Rahul Gandhi for using phone during prez speech

The 49-year-old Nigeria-returned businessman, Sajan Parayil, who had spent about Rs 16 crore for the auditorium, had hanged himself at his home. (Photo: Representational)

4 municipal officials suspended over NRI businessman's death in Kerala

Further, the report says 56 percent women believe that incidents of sexual harassment at the workplaces have increased over the years. (Photo: Representational)

50 pc women feel employers not following right sexual harassment procedures: Survey

The Committee also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of catering to the needs of the people of only a particular religion in breach of the Constitutional mandate for the government to observe secular ethos. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Any ordinance to facilitate Ram temple construction will be challenged in SC: BMAC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
 

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

The strip of land starts from the curb where two mailboxes have been installed and go under the wall separating the garages. (Photo: Representational)
 

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

A still from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
 

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Truck driver shot dead over Rs 20 in UP

The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari'. (Photo: Representational | File)

Karnataka man kills infant daughter on advice of astrologer as he wanted boy

Police have exhumed the girl's body and have started a further investigation into the matter. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: Couple attacked by relative, woman dies

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. (Photo: File)

NIA court rejects Pragya’s request for permanent exemption from appearing in court

The court had on June 3 directed Thakur and all other accused in the case to appear before it once a week. (Photo: ANI)

Political clashes kill 2 in Bengal, Mamata calls urgent meeting

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham