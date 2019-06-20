Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 20 Jun 2019 9 men rape three Del ...
Nation, Crime

9 men rape three Delhi sex workers at Noida farmhouse, 7 held

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver.
The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in a Swift Dzire, an Ola cab, approached them around 11.30 pm, the police said quoting the complaint. (Representational Image)
 The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in a Swift Dzire, an Ola cab, approached them around 11.30 pm, the police said quoting the complaint. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Three sex workers were allegedly raped by nine men at a farm house in Noida, the police said on Wednesday.

Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver. Seven of the accused have been arrested after the matter was reported to police around 5 am.

 

The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in a Swift Dzire, an Ola cab, approached them around 11.30 pm, the police said quoting the complaint.

"A deal was struck between them at Rs 3,000 per client and the women were told that they would have to come to Noida Sector 18 and there would be two more men along with the duo. Rs 3,600 in advance was paid to them," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told reporters.

Later, the women were taken to a farm house in sector 135 where seven more men arrived. But the women expressed their reluctance and told the men in the cab that they wanted to return to Delhi, the officer said.

"The women also told police that they were thrashed by the men and the money that was paid to them as advance was forcibly taken back," he added.

The police have sealed the farmhouse.

...
Tags: rape, crime, delhi crime, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. (Photo: File)

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

The Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau also highlighted the special bond shared by the two nations while speaking to ANI in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Vietnam reaffirms support for India's permanent membership at UNSC

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The girl, daughter of another Army employee, was home alone when the accused raped her. (Representational Image)

Minor raped at her residence inside Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata

The Karnataka Government and Bengaluru’s parastatal agencies have repeatedly demonstrated their apathy towards our city’s environment, particularly our lakes and wetlands.

Guest column: ‘Govt, parastatal agencies apathetic, KSPCB toothless’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
 

Man worships Donald Trump in Telangana, erects statue

Krishna said he 'worships' Trump because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

Judge Margaret Cleary ruled that a lower court was wrong to rule against the father and concluded that the child should remain in Australia so he can have visitation rights. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Minor raped at her residence inside Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The girl, daughter of another Army employee, was home alone when the accused raped her. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Chinese national shows fake air ticket, arrested

The man identified as Khalil Chiu( 28) of China, allegedly presented a fake ticket to fool the CISF personnel and entered the enter the high-security airport premises to send off his friend to Hong Kong.

Hyderabad: Old man threatens to kill minor girl

According to LB Nagar police, the girl (11), daughter of auto driver Md Asad was studying Class VI at a private school near her home.

9-month-old raped, killed in Warangal

Srihitha

Vijayawada: Woman found in pool of blood

The gang members could have attacked her for money and the scene of offence establishes evidence that they might have raped her as well. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham