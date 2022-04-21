Six accused in Ramayampet mother-son suicide case sent to jail

In the remand report, the police stated that seven accused persons indulged in harassing a real estate businessman, G. Santosh and his family members. (Representational Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The six TRS members, who are accused in coercing and abetting the suicide of a real estate businessman and his mother, and had surrendered before the police, were produced before the court in Kamareddy by the police today.

The accused are Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, Market committee chairman S. Yadagiri, V. Prudvi Raj, Thota Kiran, K. Krishna Goud and S. Swaraj.

Later, the six accused were shifted to judicial custody at the Nizamabad jail. The police, however, did not file any petition seeking police custody of the accused in connection with the case.

The police officials said that the seventh accused, T. Nagarjuna Goud, is still absconding. Nagarjuna Goud is a police officer who has been absconded since the incident in which G. Santosh Kumar and his mother Padma died by suicide after self-immolation at a hostel in Kamareddy.

Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Somanath confirmed that the police had produced the six accused before court today.

“We did not file any petition seeking police custody of the accused. We will take a decision on Thursday to file such a petition before the court,” he said.

Special teams have been formed to trace the absconding police officer Nagarjuna Goud, he confirmed.

In the remand report, the police stated that seven accused persons indulged in harassing a real estate businessman, G. Santosh and his family members. Some business activities took place between Santosh and his friends.

Palle Jitender Goud and other accused were involved in harassing Santosh, including attempting to extort money by demanding partnership in the business.

Based on video footage, police have charged police officer Nagarjuna Goud for harassing Santosh, by asking him to come to the police station and illegally detaining him inside the police station.

Jitender Goud and Yadagiri influenced police in harassing Santosh and his family members by registering false cases. Police have recorded statements of the accused in connection with the crime.