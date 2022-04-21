Nation Crime 20 Apr 2022 Six accused in Ramay ...
Nation, Crime

Six accused in Ramayampet mother-son suicide case sent to jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Apr 21, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Police did not file any petition seeking police custody of the accused in connection with the case
In the remand report, the police stated that seven accused persons indulged in harassing a real estate businessman, G. Santosh and his family members. (Representational Image: PTI)
 In the remand report, the police stated that seven accused persons indulged in harassing a real estate businessman, G. Santosh and his family members. (Representational Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The six TRS members, who are accused in coercing and abetting the suicide of a real estate businessman and his mother, and had surrendered before the police, were produced before the court in Kamareddy by the police today.

The accused are Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, Market committee chairman S. Yadagiri, V. Prudvi Raj, Thota Kiran, K. Krishna Goud and S. Swaraj.

 

Later, the six accused were shifted to judicial custody at the Nizamabad jail. The police, however, did not file any petition seeking police custody of the accused in connection with the case.

The police officials said that the seventh accused, T. Nagarjuna Goud, is still absconding. Nagarjuna Goud is a police officer who has been absconded since the incident in which G. Santosh Kumar and his mother Padma died by suicide after self-immolation at a hostel in Kamareddy.

Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Somanath confirmed that the police had produced the six accused before court today.

 

“We did not file any petition seeking police custody of the accused. We will take a decision on Thursday to file such a petition before the court,” he said.

Special teams have been formed to trace the absconding police officer Nagarjuna Goud, he confirmed.

In the remand report, the police stated that seven accused persons indulged in harassing a real estate businessman, G. Santosh and his family members. Some business activities took place between Santosh and his friends.

Palle Jitender Goud and other accused were involved in harassing Santosh, including attempting to extort money by demanding partnership in the business.

 

Based on video footage, police have charged police officer Nagarjuna Goud for harassing Santosh, by asking him to come to the police station and illegally detaining him inside the police station.

Jitender Goud and Yadagiri influenced police in harassing Santosh and his family members by registering false cases. Police have recorded statements of the accused in connection with the crime.

 

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), kamareddy deaths
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pollution Control Board banned the usage of PoP in manufacturing idols on the ground that the water tanks and lakes will be affected seriously when idols are immersed, as PoP does not dissolve and it would threaten the existence of tanks. (Representational Image/ DC)

HC declines idol-makers’ plea to use PoP

A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

AP parties get into poll mode

Canteens, messes, hotels, all of which used to offer complementary lime and onion have now stopped giving lemon wedges. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

At Rs 15, lemon squeezes pockets of consumers

According to the terms of MoF approval, the project was eligible for VGF of Rs 1,458 crore from the Central government, and the same was payable to the concessionaire of the project. (Represenational Image/ DC)

HMRL slammed for plea in HC over power tariff



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

One lynched by ‘Gau rakshaks’ in Delhi

The other FIR, the police said, has been filed under sections pertaining to cow slaughter. (Representational image: DC)

Bajrang Dal activists held for attacking Muslim meat sellers in Karnataka

Intensifying their drive, Hindu outfits on Saturday too got down on the streets appealing to the Hindus to use only 'jhatka meat'. (PTI/Representational Image)

Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. (PTI)

40 Chinese booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms

Among the 60 foreigners against whom the cases are filed, 40 are from China and the rest from Singapore, the UK, Taiwan, the USA, Cyprus, the UAE, and South Korea. (Representational Image/File)

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->