Fraudster, held in Goa, brought to Hyderabad for probe

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) brought notorious fugitive fraudster Saket Talwar to the city for further investigation on Wednesday after arresting him from Goa on Tuesday.

The arrest was made based on complaints of the chief manager of Canara Bank, Narayanaguda branch, following which a case was registered against Saket Talwar of M/s. Talwar Cars Pvt. Ltd, and Pattela Srinivas Gautham and Pattela Sailaja, directors of M/s Shresht Industries Private Limited.

“Srinivas Gautham and Sailaja approached the bank to avail a vehicle loan of Rs 1 crore for the purchase of a Volvo Car from Talwar Cars. Accordingly, the bank sanctioned the vehicle loan to Shresht Industries and the loan amount was credited to the account of Talwar Cars represented by Saket Talwar on January 31, 2017. Later, on receipt of the vehicle loan of Rs 1 crore, Saket Talwar, colluding with Shresht Industries, forged the documents pertaining to the delivery of Volvo car and thereby diverted the amounts and cheated the bank. The accused also submitted forged documents to cheat the bank,” said the CCS officials.

A team from the white collar offences wing of the CCS apprehended Saket Talwar from Goa and he was produced before the concerned court there to obtain a transit warrant to bring him to Hyderabad for further proceedings.

Earlier, Saket Talwar was arrested for his involvement in eight similar cases in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates. Presently, there are three cases registered against Saket Talwar, Talwar Cars and others at the CCS, Hyderabad and are being investigated.

“His modus operandi is the same in all cases. He absconds after availing funds in lakhs and fails to deliver assured luxury cars to clients,” said an official. The CCS sleuths apprehended Talwar from Mavi Villa in Arambol Beach, Goa, and brought him to the city.

The police officials said an accident was reported involving a luxury car about three years ago which was taken to a repair shop in Miyapur owned by Saket Talwar. “While the car owners asked him to repair and claim insurance money, he demanded Rs 10 lakh against an estimated bill of Rs 4 lakh and refused to even show the vehicle to the owner. By the time the car owner lodged a complaint, Talwar closed his shop and absconded for over the last one year,” said the official. Meanwhile, officials from the Jubilee Hills police claimed that he was wanted for injuring and threatening a man when an alleged deal went wrong.