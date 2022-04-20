Nation Crime 20 Apr 2022 Fraudster, held in G ...
Nation, Crime

Fraudster, held in Goa, brought to Hyderabad for probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Earlier, Saket Talwar was arrested for his involvement in eight similar cases in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates
Saket Talwar. - (Image By Arrangement)
 Saket Talwar. - (Image By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) brought notorious fugitive fraudster Saket Talwar to the city for further investigation on Wednesday after arresting him from Goa on Tuesday.

The arrest was made based on complaints of the chief manager of Canara Bank, Narayanaguda branch, following which a case was registered against Saket Talwar of M/s. Talwar Cars Pvt. Ltd, and Pattela Srinivas Gautham and Pattela Sailaja, directors of M/s Shresht Industries Private Limited.

 

“Srinivas Gautham and Sailaja approached the bank to avail a vehicle loan of Rs 1 crore for the purchase of a Volvo Car from Talwar Cars. Accordingly, the bank sanctioned the vehicle loan to Shresht Industries and the loan amount was credited to the account of Talwar Cars represented by Saket Talwar on January 31, 2017. Later, on receipt of the vehicle loan of Rs 1 crore, Saket Talwar, colluding with Shresht Industries, forged the documents pertaining to the delivery of Volvo car and thereby diverted the amounts and cheated the bank. The accused also submitted forged documents to cheat the bank,” said the CCS officials.

 

A team from the white collar offences wing of the CCS apprehended Saket Talwar from Goa and he was produced before the concerned court there to obtain a transit warrant to bring him to Hyderabad for further proceedings.

Earlier, Saket Talwar was arrested for his involvement in eight similar cases in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates. Presently, there are three cases registered against Saket Talwar, Talwar Cars and others at the CCS, Hyderabad and are being investigated.  

“His modus operandi is the same in all cases. He absconds after availing funds in lakhs and fails to deliver assured luxury cars to clients,” said an official. The CCS sleuths apprehended Talwar from Mavi Villa in Arambol Beach, Goa, and brought him to the city.

 

The police officials said an accident was reported involving a luxury car about three years ago which was taken to a repair shop in Miyapur owned by Saket Talwar.  “While the car owners asked him to repair and claim insurance money, he demanded Rs 10 lakh against an estimated bill of Rs 4 lakh and refused to even show the vehicle to the owner. By the time the car owner lodged a complaint, Talwar closed his shop and absconded for over the last one year,” said the official. Meanwhile, officials from the Jubilee Hills police claimed that he was wanted for injuring and threatening a man when an alleged deal went wrong. 

 

...
Tags: saket talwar, hyderabad central crime station (ccs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)

British PM in India today for two-day visit

Pollution Control Board banned the usage of PoP in manufacturing idols on the ground that the water tanks and lakes will be affected seriously when idols are immersed, as PoP does not dissolve and it would threaten the existence of tanks. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana HC says no to use of PoP in idol making

A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh parties get into poll mode

Canteens, messes, hotels, all of which used to offer complementary lime and onion have now stopped giving lemon wedges. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

At Rs 15, lemon squeezes pockets of consumers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

One lynched by ‘Gau rakshaks’ in Delhi

The other FIR, the police said, has been filed under sections pertaining to cow slaughter. (Representational image: DC)

Bajrang Dal activists held for attacking Muslim meat sellers in Karnataka

Intensifying their drive, Hindu outfits on Saturday too got down on the streets appealing to the Hindus to use only 'jhatka meat'. (PTI/Representational Image)

Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. (PTI)

40 Chinese booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms

Among the 60 foreigners against whom the cases are filed, 40 are from China and the rest from Singapore, the UK, Taiwan, the USA, Cyprus, the UAE, and South Korea. (Representational Image/File)

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->