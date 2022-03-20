BBA student owns up Jubilee Hills accident

Sources said that the trio was heading back from a mall via the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. The cops ruled out drunk driving stating it was a ’dry day’ on Thursday. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old BBA student, Syed Afnan Ahmed, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving the jeep with the TRS MLA sticker, which hit three women and resulted in the death of a baby one of them was carrying, at Jubilee Hills on Thursday night.

TRS Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed’s son Raheel Aamir was sitting in the front passenger seat while another friend, Mohammed Maaz, was sitting in the rear seat, Banjara Hills ACP M. Sudarshan said.

Ahmed is a first-year student and resident of Dilshadnagar. “The vehicle, with a temporary registration number of TS 16 AP T/R 9588, was going at about 50 kpmh when the accident happened,” the ACP said.

Ahmed surrendered before the police on Saturday. “We made a case against him based on scientific evidence, which included matching his fingerprints with those found on the steering wheel and CCTV camera images, apart from his confession,” the ACP said. Ahmed was produced before eyewitnesses for further confirmation, the ACP said.

Sources said that the trio was heading back from a mall via the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. The cops ruled out drunk driving stating it was a ’dry day’ on Thursday. “The accident was caused due to the negligence of the driver. We booked him under 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC,” said the police.

The SUV hit three women who were sitting on the road median. A two-month-old boy who was on his mother’s lap suffered fatal injuries. The body of the boy, Ranveer, was taken by his mother Kajal Chouhan, 20, along with their family members to their native place in Maharashtra. The family used to sell balloons at Jubilee Hills check-post.