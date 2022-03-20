Nation Crime 20 Mar 2022 BBA student owns up ...
Nation, Crime

BBA student owns up Jubilee Hills accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Mar 20, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 8:32 am IST
The vehicle, with a temporary registration number of TS 16 AP T/R 9588, was going at about 50 kpmh when the accident happened, the ACP said
Sources said that the trio was heading back from a mall via the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. The cops ruled out drunk driving stating it was a ’dry day’ on Thursday. — Representational image/PTI
 Sources said that the trio was heading back from a mall via the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. The cops ruled out drunk driving stating it was a ’dry day’ on Thursday. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old BBA student, Syed Afnan Ahmed, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving the jeep with the TRS MLA sticker, which hit three women and resulted in the death of a baby one of them was carrying, at Jubilee Hills on Thursday night.

TRS Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed’s son Raheel Aamir was sitting in the front passenger seat while another friend, Mohammed Maaz, was sitting in the rear seat, Banjara Hills ACP M. Sudarshan said. 

 

Ahmed is a first-year student and resident of Dilshadnagar. “The vehicle, with a temporary registration number of TS 16 AP T/R 9588, was going at about 50 kpmh when the accident happened,” the ACP said.

Ahmed surrendered before the police on Saturday. “We made a case against him based on scientific evidence, which included matching his fingerprints with those found on the steering wheel and CCTV camera images, apart from his confession,” the ACP said. Ahmed was produced before eyewitnesses for further confirmation, the ACP said.

 

Sources said that the trio was heading back from a mall via the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. The cops ruled out drunk driving stating it was a ’dry day’ on Thursday. “The accident was caused due to the negligence of the driver. We booked him under 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC,” said the police.

The SUV hit three women who were sitting on the road median. A two-month-old boy who was on his mother’s lap suffered fatal injuries. The body of the boy, Ranveer, was taken by his mother Kajal Chouhan, 20, along with their family members to their native place in Maharashtra. The family used to sell balloons at Jubilee Hills check-post.

 

...
Tags: jubilee hills accident, bba student arrested jubilee hills accident, car with bodhan mla sticker hits 3 women, jeep with bodhan mla sticker hits three women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 83rd CRPF Raising Day parade on March 19 in Jammu. (PTI)

Jammu & Kashmir terror down as Article 370 out: Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

HC stays AP bid to annex Victoria Reading Room

Low-pressure area has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south the Andaman Sea. (Photo:DC)

Low pressure in Bay might not hit Andhra Pradesh

The trough formed between south east Madhya Pradesh and north interior Karnataka, that led to these spells of rain in west part of Telangana, that includes some parts of Hyderabad city. — DC Image

Sudden rains bring respite from summer heat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->