Rail official in Bengaluru suspended for hiding Covid19 positive son in guest house

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
The 25-year-old man returned to India via Spain and was instructed to be in home quarantine
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

New Delhi: An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for "hiding" her son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for coronavirus.

The youth has been hiding at a railway guest house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.

 

"She (the railway official) not only failed to inform authorities about her son's return from Germany, but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station," railway spokesperson E Vijaya said.

The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended, Vijaya said.

The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain and was instructed to be in home quarantine after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 13, later tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18.

"She virtually hid her son to protect her family but endangered all of us," a South Western Railway official said.

...
