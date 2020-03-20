Nation Crime 20 Mar 2020 India has executed 1 ...
Nation, Crime

India has executed 16 convicts in past three decades

ANI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 10:35 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 10:35 am IST
No execution has taken place in Tihar since Afzal Guru
Representational image
 Representational image

The execution of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be the first time post Independence that four men are hanged to death together.
Sixteen convicts have been executed in the country in the past three decades, including Yakub Memon, Afzal Guru and Ajmal Kasab.

On February 9, 2013, Afzal Guru was executed in Tihar jail. Guru was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack. No execution has taken place in Tihar since Guru.
In 1989, former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassin Satwant Singh and co-conspirator Kehar Singh were hanged in Tihar Jail.

 

There has also been a dual hanging in the past, when Ranga and Billa were hanged together after they were convicted in the kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra. Jasbir Singh alias Billa and Kuljeet Singh also known as Ranga Khus were hanged at Tihar Jail on 31 January 1982.

It was Yakub Memon, a convict in the 1993 Bombay (now Mumbai) serial blasts who was last executed in the country. Memon was hanged on July 30, 2015. He was convicted by a special terrorist and disruptive activities (TAD) court on July 27, 2007.

Ajmal Kasab, a Pakistani terrorist, convicted in the 2008 Mumbai attacks was executed on November 21, 2012 in Yerawada Central Jail of Pune. He was executed four years after he was convicted and sentenced to death.
Dhananjoy Chatterjee, who was convicted for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl on March 5, 1990, was also executed in Kolkata on August 14, 2004, after a period of over 14 years.

Earlier this month, a district court in Gujarat's Rajkot awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in 2018.

In the Nirbhaya case, the death sentence was awarded to the convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Akshay Singh Thakur, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- by a trial court, a decision which was upheld by Delhi High Court and Supreme Court as well.

The execution, scheduled for 5:30 a.m. on March 20, comes after three reschedulings of the hanging.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

...
Tags: 2012 nirbhaya gangrape case, nirbhaya convicts execution


Related Stories

Four Nirbhaya rape convicts hanged in Tihar jail

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (ANI)

MANUU students union disagree to turn university premises into quarantine facility

Madhya Pradesh Assembly (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath floor test likely today

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Image)

Kerala announces Rs. 20,000 cr package to tide over Covid-19

Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh (ANI photo)

Nirbhaya has got justice: Parents



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nirbhaya convicts' bodies to be handed to families after post-mortem

ANI photo

Supreme Court declines Nirbhaya convict Mukesh's plea claiming he was not in Delhi

Mukesh SIngh (file)

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma's mother has a last wish before son's hanging

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma (file)

Supreme Court rejects curative petition of Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta

Supreme Court of India

Ayurvedic doctor in trouble for offering `preventive' coronavirus flu drug

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham