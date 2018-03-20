search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

9 held for running sex racket under guise of spa centre in Gurgaon mall

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Gurgaon Police PRO said police received a tip off that sex racket was being run in Omex Mall at Sector 50 under the guise of a spa centre.
Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, the officer said. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, the officer said. (Representational Image | PTI)

Gurgaon: Nine people were arrested on Monday for allegedly running a sex racket at a mall in Gurgaon, police said.

Gurgaon Police PRO, Ravinder Kumar said the police received a tip off that a sex racket was being run in the Omex Mall at Sector 50 under the guise of a spa centre.

 

"A team was made and a decoy customer was sent to Oyster Spa centre. A raid was later conducted and nine persons, including six women, were arrested," he said.

Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, the officer added.

Tags: sex racket busted, spa centre gurgaon, gurgoan mall
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Haisn Jahan visits West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s home

“I wanted to meet the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to tell her about my plight,” said the Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Google’s Android P will have Cryptography changes

Starting in Android P, Google plans to deprecate some functionality from the BC provider that's duplicated by the AndroidOpenSSL (also known as Conscrypt) provider. This will only affect applications that specify the BC provider explicitly when calling getInstance() methods.
 

You can now try the Android game before downloading it

You can just tap and try a game without having to download it first—whether you’re looking to storm a castle on Clash Royale or become a wordmaster with Words with Friends 2.
 

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane. (Representational Image/ AP)
 

Tecno Camon iAir review: Good dose of multimedia on a budget

Geeks might be disappointed with the fact that it’s built around a MediaTek MT6753 quad-core chipset accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.
 

Anushka Sharma, other stars, horrified by Jaipur elephant beating

Bangera’s tweet was shared by celebrities – Sunny Leone, Harshvardhan Rane, Pooja Bhatt, Kartik Murali and Atul Kasbekar. (Twitter Screengrab/ Sachin Bangera)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Woman, daughter commit suicide

The twin-suicides came to light on Monday when neighbours woke up to a foul smell from Savitramma’s house. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Cab driver held for molestation attempt

After fixing the sun screens on three windshields, he came to the one beside the girl and in an attempt to fix the sun screen, he misbehaved with her.

Hyderabad: Judicial officer used staff as cook, driver

The charges surfaced when the court received a complaint against him.

Hyderabad: 4 die in different road mishaps

Police arrested the accused and registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC.

4 repeat offenders nabbed by Rachakonda police

The arrested were identified as B. Govind, 21, his younger brother B. Naidu, 20, and S. Srinivas Reddy, 33, all hailing from Visakhapatnam and Mahesh, 28, from Jeedimetla.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham