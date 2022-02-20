Granite exported sent illegally to China: ED, CBI probe

The officials found that granite material was transported to Kakinada port from Karimnagar and Warangal and other districts in Telangana for export to China. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: More than 10 companies based in Karimnagar and Warangal have allegedly illegally exported huge quantities of granite material from Kakinada port to China by submitting fake invoices and bills for their money laundering offences.

These are the findings of investigations by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI officials following innumerable complaints and demands for strict action against the culprits.

Reportedly, vigilance and enforcement wing officials had conducted searches at Kakinada port earlier and had come across irregularities in export of granite material from Kakinada. There was no proper record of the exports while all that they found were fake invoices, stock details and accounts. They filed a comprehensive report about the illegal operations.

The officials found that granite material was transported to Kakinada port from Karimnagar and Warangal and other districts in Telangana for export to China.

A few months back, ED officials responded to complaints lodged by different persons regarding granite exports to Kakinada after procuring material from Karimnagar. Last year, they served notices to 10 ten granite company owners in Karimnagar.

During preliminary inquiry, the central agencies found that at least 15 lakh tonnes of granite was shipped to China illegally.

The agencies are also keeping a vigil on the money laundering aspect. They have written to Kakinada and Krishnapatnam port authorities to submit details of granite exports of the past few years, including details of the sender and receiver.

Karimnagar Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar had in 2019 lodged a complaint with the agencies seeking immediate action and putting an end to granite export from Karimnagar. He alleged that a number of granite units had obtained permissions from the state government even after violating rules.