Nation Crime 20 Feb 2020 Kerala state omni bu ...
Nation, Crime

Kerala state omni bus collides with container lorry near Tirupur, kills 19

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2020, 10:40 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 11:51 am IST
The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction
Scene of mishap (Twitter image)
 Scene of mishap (Twitter image)

Nineteen people, including six women, were killed when a Kerala state government bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu's Avanashi town in Tirupur district, 40 kms from here, on Thursday, officials said.

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said

 

Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries.

Condoling the death of  several people in an accident involving a bus and lorry in Tamil Nadu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed two of his ministerial colleagues to rush to the neighbouring state to coordinate relief operations.

He also directed the Palakkad district collector to take necessary steps to provide medical aid to the injured and bring back the bodies of those from Kerala, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar have been directed to rush to Tamil Nadu to coordinate relief operations, the CMO said.
It said it was in regular touch with Tirupur district administration and efforts were on to identify the bodies.

Nineteen people were killed and several injured seriously when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu's Avinashi town in Tirupur district in the early hours on Thursday.

The Kerala government bus was heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on the Coimbatore- Salem highway when the accident occurred.

...
Tags: bus mishap
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur (Tirupper)


Related Stories

KSRTC helpline numbers for Tirupur bus accident: Check passenger details here

Latest From Nation

The omni bus which was badly destroyed after a container lorry collided with it near Tirupur. Twitter image

KSRTC helpline numbers for Tirupur bus accident: Check passenger details here

Bitta Kuruvila with member of Cambodian health team

Westerdam cruise chef from Kottayam recalls Covid-19 ordeal

A file photo of headmistress Fareeda Begum and Najbunissa, the parent of a child, who were released on bail.

Bidar cops form two teams to nab president of Bidar school

First tapped in Italy in 1904, geothermal energy is the heat contained in rocks and fluids beneath the earth’s crust, found as far down as the earth's hot molten rock, magma. (Representational image)

SCCL, TSGenco to tap geothermal energy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

KSRTC helpline numbers for Tirupur bus accident: Check passenger details here

The omni bus which was badly destroyed after a container lorry collided with it near Tirupur. Twitter image

Arrest warrant issued against godman Nithyananda

Self-styled godman Nityananda.

Hyderabad: Married two days ago, couple commits suicide

The girl family claimed that the two families were locked in a land dispute. The boy’s family, on the other hand, alleged that it was the Umarani family that created a ruckus about nothing, and cribbing about even small issues to the entire neighbourhood, due to which they had chosen to disconnect with them. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Another car falls off flyover

Mohd Sohel

Film star Darshan’s fan smashes cop’s face with boulder

Film star Darshan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham