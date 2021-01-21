Nation Crime 20 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh HC qu ...
Nation, Crime

Andhra Pradesh HC quashes part of FIR against three Dalit farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 21, 2021, 4:17 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2021, 4:17 am IST
The court also did not accept the offences under Section 143 and Section 340 of IPC as the petitioners were booked for such offences
The court said that in the absence of any allegation to constitute criminal conspiracy, the proceedings against the petitioners for the offence punishable under Section 120 B were liable to be quashed. (File Photo)
 The court said that in the absence of any allegation to constitute criminal conspiracy, the proceedings against the petitioners for the offence punishable under Section 120 B were liable to be quashed. (File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed a part of the first information report registered against three farmers, belonging to Scheduled Caste hailing from Krishnayapalem in Guntur district.

The single-judge bench headed by Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy observed that registration of crime by the police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Ravi Babu against the petitioners belonging to SC was a serious illegality. The court said that in the absence of any allegation to constitute criminal conspiracy, the proceedings against the petitioners for the offence punishable under Section 120 B were liable to be quashed.

 

So was the case with offences booked under sections 3(1) (r)(s) and 3 (2) of the SC/ST Act as the accused belonging to SC, the court observed. The court also did not accept the offences like unlawful assembly punishable under Section 143 of IPC and also wrongful restraint punishable under Section 340 of IPC and others as the petitioners were booked for such offences.

However, the court observed that the petition was partly allowed and permitted the police to proceed against the petitioners to investigate the crime for the offence punishable under Section 506 (2) of IPC.

 

Earlier, Epuri Ravi Babu had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that when he tried to settle a quarrel as some people parked a tractor across the Krishnayapalem bridge disrupting passage of vehicles on October 23, 2020, he was abused by caste and even threatened to be trodden with the tractor.

He named 11 persons in the complaint. Based on it, police booked them under Sections 120 (B), 143, 341, 506 read with 149 IPC and other sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.  

Subsequently, three farmers filed a petition in the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them. Their main grievance was that though they belonged to SC, they were booked under SC/ST Act, 1989.

 

Petitioners’ counsel Karumanchi Indraneel Babu argued that registration of a crime against a SC based on a complaint lodged by another SC, was a grave illegality.

...
Tags: ap high court, offences against sc, dalit farmers case quashed by hc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The court also turned down a plea by the attorney-general and solicitor-general to keep the application pending and consider it on January 25 depending on the situation. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court won’t restrain kisan tractor rally

According to the Nirmal district medical and health officer Dr Dhanraj, the man died of cardiac arrest and the death was not related to Covid-19 vaccination. He said details on the cause of death could be determined only after conducting a post-mortem examination of the body. (Representative Image: AFP)

Man dies after jab in Telangana, state says no link

The farmers’ leaders also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers, alleging it was being done just to harass those supporting the agitation, on which the government representatives said they would look into the matter. (Photo:PTI)

Centre offers to freeze farm laws

The Chief Minister said tests should be conducted at regular intervals to improve knowledge and efficiency among the staff on issues related to comprehensive survey so that they can serve the people better. (DC Photo)

House site pattas programme extended till Jan 30: CM Jagan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Villagers waylay officials, no halt to child marriage in Warangal

Officials argue with villagers of Tallakunta thanda in Warangal Rural district but leave the place without being able to halt the marriage. — DC Image

Child marriage averted in time by officials in Warangal

A 14-year-old girl was scheduled to be married at 3 am on Sunday. (Representational Image: PTI)

Cops, forest officials zero in on red sanders smugglers

Combing in the woods is carried out by 12 special party police forces. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham