Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead in field

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday, less than a week after Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President Prahlad Bandhwar was killed.

Thackeray, an MLA from Barwani, was found dead in a field in Warla police station limits. He had gone for a morning walk today.

More details of the incident are awaited.

On Thursday, Bandhwar was shot at in Nai Abaadi of Mandsaur. He died on the spot.

A day after the incident, Manish Bairagi, a BJP worker, was arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh in relation to the death of Bandhwar.