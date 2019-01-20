search on deccanchronicle.com
Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead in field

ANI
Published Jan 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Thackeray, an MLA from Barwani, was found dead in a field in Warla police station limits. He had gone for a morning walk today.
 BJP leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in Barwani on Sunday, less than a week after Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President Prahlad Bandhwar was killed.

Thackeray, an MLA from Barwani, was found dead in a field in Warla police station limits. He had gone for a morning walk today.

 

More details of the incident are awaited.

On Thursday, Bandhwar was shot at in Nai Abaadi of Mandsaur. He died on the spot.

A day after the incident, Manish Bairagi, a BJP worker, was arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh in relation to the death of Bandhwar.

...
