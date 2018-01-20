search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: 32-yr-old pregnant woman tied, raped by unidentified men in Badaun

Published Jan 20, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
The woman was raped at 5 am on Friday when she had gone to relieve herself in the field in Kachula village
The accused had allegedly tied the pregnant woman's hands and feet and also stuffed a cloth in her mouth. (Representational Image)
 The accused had allegedly tied the pregnant woman's hands and feet and also stuffed a cloth in her mouth. (Representational Image)

Badaun: A 32-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by some unidentified men at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh when she had gone to relieve herself in the field in Kachula village, police told on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday early morning at 5:00 am.

 

The accused had allegedly tied her hands and feet and also stuffed a cloth in her mouth, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandraprakash said.

The SSP said that when the woman did not return home after a long time, her family members started searching for her.

Later, they found her from a nearby forest in an unconscious state, following which the family members informed the police and the woman was then admitted to a hospital, he said.

The woman was sent to Bareilly for treatment and her medical examination will also be conducted, the SSP said.

Her statement would be recorded on Saturday, he said, adding that the police have launched a search operation for the accused.

