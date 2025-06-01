 Top
20-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Sea While Taking Photos at Juhu Jetty

Crime
PTI
1 Jun 2025 10:32 AM IST

Tragic incident reported in Mumbai as lifeguards pull out youth but doctors declare him brought dead at Cooper Hospital

Anil Rajput, 20, fell into the sea while taking photos at Juhu Jetty and was declared dead after rescue efforts.

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man has died after falling into the sea in Mumbai while apparently taking photographs with his friends, a civic official said.Anil Arjun Rajput fell into the sea at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, the official said. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.17 pm, he said.

Lifeguards at the spot later managed to pull the man out of the waters. They rushed him to the nearby Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added.
