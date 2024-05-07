Top
20-year conviction in Pocso case

6 May 2024 6:37 PM GMT
20-year conviction in Pocso case
Kallepalli Apparao, a 61-year-old resident of Dwarapudi village in Vizianagaram mandal, was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 2,500 on Monday in connection with a Pocso case filed in 2020 at Vizianagaram Rural Police Station.

Special Pocso judge K. Nagamani delivered the verdict. The case was initially registered by the then SI Prasanna Kumar under the Pocso Act in January 2020, following a complaint from the mother of a 5-year-old girl, alleging sexual assault by Kallepalli Apparao.

B. Mohana Rao conducted the investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused and submission of a charge sheet. Subsequently, Kallepalli Apparao was found guilty of the offence.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
