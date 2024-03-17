2 People Booked for Irregularities in Aarogyasri

Kurnool: Kurnool Fourth Town police have filed a case against two persons for their involvement in a scandal related to the YSR Aarogyasri programme.

Police said Jeelani Basha, manager of Sri Gayatri Hospital near Kurnool RTC bus stand, and Kiran Kumar, manager of Jyoti Diagnostics, have falsely claimed money claiming that 1,470 paraplegic patients have been treated from April 2022 to February 2024.This fraudulent activity has resulted in a loss of Rs 5.28 crore to the state exchequer, investigation has revealed.Following unravelling of the scandal, medical authorities have suspended the permission granted to Gayatri Hospital for treating patients under the Aarogyasri category.Fourth Town sub-inspector Mohankishore Reddy has registered a case against the two persons under sections 420, 409, 467, and 471 of the IPC and has started an investigation.