2 Indians Killed In Oman

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals were killed after debris from an intercepted drone reportedly fell in an industrial area in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Ministry of external affairs additional secretary (Gulf) Aseem R. Mahajan said on Friday, “I wish to share with all of you an incident that occurred in Sohar city in Oman today. There was an attack and, in this incident, two Indian nationals lost their lives. We express our deepest condolences to their families.”

He added that 10 of the 11 injured persons are Indians. Of them, five have been discharged after treatment, while five others are undergoing treatment in local hospitals, none of whom are reported to be seriously injured.

Mahajan said the Indian mission is in close contact with the company concerned and local authorities and is providing all necessary assistance.

He also said that since February 28, when the current West Asian conflict began, around 1.3 lakh Indian nationals have returned to India.