3 arrested for Bulandshahr cow slaughter, 2 for role in mob violence

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 11:00 am IST
 With the arrest of these two men, the number of those held for the violence has gone up to 19 so far. (Photo: File | PTI)

Noida: Five persons were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged roles in the mob violence and the cow slaughtering cases in Bulandshahr. Two people including a police officer were shot dead during the violence in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Three of them have been arrested by the Bulandshahr police for their alleged involvement in the cow slaughtering case, while two accused were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for the subsequent violence on December 3, the officials said.

 

"Three men - Nadeem, Raees and Kaala - have been arrested for their role in the cow slaughtering incident. A vehicle and a licensed weapon have also been recovered from their possession," Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

He said the trio was not named in the initial complaint, which had seven accused including two minors of Nayabans village, but during probe their names emerged in the case.

"The police are investigating the matter and these three men have emerged for their actual role in the cow slaughter. Further probe is on," Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

Sachin Singh alias Cobra, 21, and Johnny Chaudhary, 19, were arrested on Tuesday evening by the Noida unit of STF, which had also joined the probe in the adjoining district, for their role in the violence on December 3, a senior official said.

"Working on a tip-off, the two men, whose identity had been ascertained post the violence, were picked up at 4:15 pm from a bus stand in Gathiya Badshahpur in Siyana tehsil of Bulandshahr," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

With the arrest of these two men, the number of those held for the violence has gone up to 19 so far, Chaudhary said.

An FIR against 27 named people and 50-60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana police station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village of the district.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3.

One of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR, local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, is still missing, while an Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has been arrested and remanded in custody.

Tags: bulandshahr cow slaughter, mob violence, uttar pradesh police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




