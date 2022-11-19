Husband blames Gandhi hospital after wife succumbs to burns

HYDERABAD: Sixty-year-old Susheela, who had no help in getting medical attention in the form of timely dressing for her burns at Gandhi Hospital, died on Friday. Deccan Chronicle had reported on her plight, ‘At Gandhi Hosp., none to take patient to SOT’ (November 18).

The death of Susheela, one of the 1,200 patients at Gandhi Hospital, occurred because of the poor facilities and the irresponsible medical staff, said her husband Kama Raju. In a video recording, he alleged that the hospital did not give her proper treatment, which led to her death.

Gandhi Hospital treats around 80,000 patients each year.

Susheela had sustained burns on her legs on Sunday morning, when boiling water fell on her. She was rushed to the hospital, which admitted her in the general ward. She was found to have suffered a partial stroke.

This correspondent had posted a video on Thursday in which Kama Raju had stated, “This is the fourth day, she was supposed to be getting her wounds dressed every day. On the day she was brought here, she got her dressing done at the SOT. Later, whenever I approached the SOT they make me wait for hours and sent us back saying the SOT was busy. We are witnessing hell here.”

There was huge response to Raju’s video on social media and netizens fumed at the dismal government health care system. Even doctors who had worked in the hospital admitted that it lacked good facilities, especially adequate staff. There is an urgent need to bring in quality treatment, they said.