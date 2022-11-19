  
Nation Crime 19 Nov 2022 Bus carrying Sabarim ...
Nation, Crime

Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns, 43 injured

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 19, 2022, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 4:16 pm IST
Sabarimala (Image: PTI)
 Sabarimala (Image: PTI)

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): As many as 43 people including a boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in this district on Saturday.

Among them, the condition of the eight-year-old boy, identified as Manikandan, is critical.

The mishap occurred when the 44 pilgrims from Vijayawada, were on their way back after offering worship at the hill shrine, police said.

District health officials confirmed that a total of 43 persons were injured in the accident, which was suspected to have happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve in the route.

Health Minister Veena George said all those in the bus were rescued within an hour of the accident and the vehicle was shifted from the accident site by 10 AM.
The condition of the boy, who suffered multiple injuries, is critical and he would undergo a surgery soon at the Government Medical College, Kottayam, she said.

“Five persons including the boy were referred to the Kottayam Medical College. Some among them require surgery,” the Minister said in a Facebook post.

A team of doctors and nurses of the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and Konni Medical College, are making arrangements for the treatment, she said.

 As of now, 38 persons are currently undergoing treatment at Pathanamthitta General Hospital, she said, adding that arrangements have been made for those escaped unhurt and steps would be taken to send them to their native place soon.

Earlier, police, Fire force personnel, motor vehicle department officials and the locals jointly coordinated a swift rescue mission, which reduced the gravity of the accident.

Besides George, top officials including the district Collector and district police chief reached the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

Tags: sabarimala, andhra pradesh, telugus


