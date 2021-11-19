MP's aide sent to Kadapa jail in Viveka murder case

HYDERABAD: YSRCP AP secretary Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy, who was arrested by CBI here on Wednesday in connection with murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, was produced before the Kadapa court on Thursday Later, Siva Shankar Reddy was shifted to judicial remand.

Tension gripped Kadapa prison when Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and YSRCP activists reached the place to meet Siva Shankar Reddy. Police were unable to control the mob and allowed the Kadapa MP to meet Siva Shankar. Minutes later, Shankar Reddy was in jail.

It was learnt that CBI officials grilled him in connection with the murder case and on Vivekananda's former driver Shiek Dastagiri's confessional statement.

Shankar Reddy reiterated that he was nowhere near the place of the murder. Shankar Reddy has been shifted to Kadapa on Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant.

Hours before the arrest, a letter on the name of Shankar Reddy was released stating that he was innocent in the case. When TDP was in power, a SIT was formed and its officials questioned him in connection with the murder case. Later, the case was transferred for further probe.

"Some vested interests have been maligning me and sabotaging my political career. When the murder incident took place, I was in Hyderabad and I received the information from a close relative of Vivekananda Reddy," Shankar said.

Reacting to the arrest, Shankar Reddy's son Chaitanya Reddy said "My father is suffering due to ill-health. The CBI must come out with real facts and nail the culprits.”